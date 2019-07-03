Athletics 8, Twins 6

Minnesota Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi Kepler rf 5 1 1 0 Semien ss 5 0 1 0 J.Plnco ss 4 0 1 0 M.Chpmn 3b 4 0 0 0 Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 M.Olson 1b 4 1 1 2 Gnzalez lf 4 1 1 0 K.Davis dh 4 0 0 0 C.Cron 1b 3 0 0 0 Canha rf 3 2 1 1 Arraez 2b 4 1 2 1 Lureano cf 2 2 1 0 Sano 3b 4 1 2 2 Grssman lf 2 1 2 1 J.Cstro c 4 2 3 2 Hrrmann c 3 1 1 4 Buxton cf 4 0 0 0 Barreto 2b 4 1 1 0 Totals 36 6 10 5 Totals 31 8 8 8

Minnesota 021 011 100—6 Oakland 002 410 10x—8

E_Sano (6). DP_Minnesota 1, Oakland 1. LOB_Minnesota 4, Oakland 5. 2B_Kepler (20), Arraez (4), J.Castro (7), Laureano (18), Barreto (1). HR_Sano (13), J.Castro 2 (10), M.Olson (17), Canha (12), Herrmann (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Minnesota Odorizzi L,10-4 3 4 6 5 3 2 A.Mejia 3 1-3 3 1 1 1 3 Magill 2-3 1 1 1 2 1 Morin 1 0 0 0 0 0 Oakland Mengden W,3-1 5 2-3 8 5 5 0 5 Petit H,12 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 Soria H,9 1 0 0 0 1 2 Hendriks S,3-4 1 1 0 0 0 2

Odorizzi pitched to 4 batters in the 4th

Magill pitched to 2 batters in the 8th

Umpires_Home, Mike Everitt; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_3:20. A_13,926 (46,765).