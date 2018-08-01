Athletics 8, Blue Jays 3

Toronto Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi Grichuk cf 5 0 2 1 Martini lf 2 0 0 1 T.Hrnnd rf 4 0 0 0 M.Chpmn 3b 5 0 1 0 Smoak 1b 5 0 1 0 Pscotty rf 5 0 0 0 Morales dh 5 0 1 0 K.Davis dh 3 1 1 0 Solarte 2b 3 1 2 0 M.Olson 1b 4 1 2 0 R.Mrtin c 3 1 2 2 Canha cf 3 1 1 0 A.Diaz ss 4 1 0 0 Semien ss 4 2 2 0 Drury 3b 3 0 0 0 Lucroy c 4 2 3 4 Sweeney lf 2 0 0 0 Barreto 2b 4 1 3 3 Totals 34 3 8 3 Totals 34 8 13 8

Toronto 000 000 120—3 Oakland 020 203 01x—8

DP_Toronto 2, Oakland 1. LOB_Toronto 10, Oakland 7. 2B_Grichuk 2 (18), M.Olson (20), Lucroy (17), Barreto (4). HR_R.Martin (9), Barreto (4). SF_Martini (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Toronto Stroman L,4-8 5 11 7 7 1 6 Barnes 1 1 0 0 1 1 Tepera 1 0 0 0 0 1 Petricka 1 1 1 1 0 0 Oakland Manaea W,10-7 6 5 1 1 2 5 Wendelken 2-3 1 0 0 2 1 Buchter 1 1 2 2 1 1 Trivino 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2

Stroman pitched to 3 batters in the 6th

Manaea pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

HBP_by Tepera (Canha), by Petricka (Martini). WP_Petricka.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Jim Wolf; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_3:04. A_17,058 (46,765).