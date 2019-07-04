https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Athletics-7-Twins-2-14072401.php
Athletics 7, Twins 2
|Minnesota
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Kepler rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Semien ss
|4
|2
|2
|5
|J.Plnco ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|M.Chpmn 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Cruz dh
|5
|2
|3
|0
|M.Olson 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Arraez lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|K.Davis dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Sano 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Canha rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Adranza 1b
|3
|0
|2
|2
|Lureano cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Grssman lf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|J.Cstro c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hrrmann c
|4
|1
|4
|1
|Buxton cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Profar 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|36
|2
|11
|2
|Totals
|35
|7
|12
|6
|Minnesota
|100
|010
|000—2
|Oakland
|000
|120
|04x—7
E_Herrmann (1). DP_Minnesota 1, Oakland 1. LOB_Minnesota 11, Oakland 9. 2B_Kepler (21), Cruz (15), Herrmann (1). HR_Semien 2 (13). SB_Buxton (11). CS_Cruz (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Minnesota
|Berrios L,8-5
|5
|6
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Littell
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|May
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Morin
|1
|3
|4
|4
|0
|0
|Oakland
|Ta.Anderson
|4
|2-3
|9
|2
|1
|2
|3
|Wang W,1-0
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Trivino H,14
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Soria
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by Berrios (Laureano), by Morin (Profar). WP_Ta.Anderson.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T_3:20. A_20,836 (46,765).
