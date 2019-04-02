https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Athletics-7-Red-Sox-0-13734011.php
Athletics 7, Red Sox 0
|Boston
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bnntndi lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|M.Chpmn 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Devers 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pscotty rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Mrtinez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|K.Davis dh
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Bgaerts ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Canha 1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Mreland 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Morales ph-1b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|E.Nunez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pinder lf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Brdly J cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Profar 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|C.Vazqz c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lureano cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Hundley c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|29
|0
|4
|0
|Totals
|34
|7
|9
|7
|Boston
|000
|000
|000—0
|Oakland
|011
|002
|03x—7
E_Devers (3). DP_Oakland 1. LOB_Boston 4, Oakland 5. 2B_Bogaerts (2), Semien (2). HR_M.Chapman (2), K.Davis (5), Pinder (1), Laureano (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Boston
|Price L,0-1
|6
|5
|4
|4
|2
|9
|Thornburg
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hembree
|1
|4
|3
|2
|0
|1
|Oakland
|Brooks W,1-0
|6
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Buchter
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hendriks
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wendelken
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Rodney
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_2:42. A_12,417 (46,765).
