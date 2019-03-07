Athletics 7, Mariners 4

Oakland Seattle ab r h bi ab r h bi D.Fwler cf 5 0 1 0 D.Grdon 2b 3 0 0 0 Barreto lf 5 0 1 0 T.Lopes 2b 2 0 1 0 C.Pnder 2b 4 2 1 2 Santana lf 3 1 1 1 M.Canha 1b 2 2 1 2 D.Moore lf 2 0 1 0 Phegley c 4 1 2 0 J.Bruce rf 2 0 0 0 S.Mrphy c 1 0 0 0 K.Lewis rf 2 0 1 0 S.Neuse 3b 5 1 2 1 Encrncn dh 3 0 0 0 Pnnngtn ss 4 0 2 2 DeCarlo ph 1 0 0 0 Merrell ss 1 0 1 0 K.Sager 3b 3 1 1 0 Cmpbell rf 2 0 1 0 Sh.Long 3b 1 0 1 0 Dchmann ph 1 0 0 0 Vglbach 1b 2 0 1 0 J.Hnnah dh 4 1 0 0 R.Healy 1b 2 0 0 0 Crwford ss 2 1 1 0 K.Ngron ss 1 0 0 0 Freitas c 2 0 1 0 Au.Nola c 2 0 1 0 B.Bshop cf 3 1 1 3 Ti.Polo cf 1 0 0 0 Totals 38 7 12 7 Totals 37 4 11 4

Oakland 022 200 100—7 Seattle 001 300 000—4

DP_Oakland 1, Seattle 0. LOB_Oakland 11, Seattle 8. 2B_Phegley (1), Neuse (1), Lewis (1). 3B_Neuse (1). HR_Pinder (1), Canha (1), Santana (4), Bishop (1). CS_Long (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Oakland Anderson W, 1-0 3 1-3 4 2 2 0 2 Buchter BS, 0-0 2-3 1 2 2 1 0 Bassitt H, 1 3 3 0 0 0 4 Dull H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 2 Triggs S, 1-1 1 2 0 0 0 2 Seattle LeBlanc L, 0-1 3 2-3 7 5 5 2 4 Leyer 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 Festa 1 0 0 0 1 1 Brennan BS, 0-3 1 1 0 0 0 0 Bradford 1 2 1 1 1 1 Danish 1 2-3 1 0 0 2 3 Northcraft 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by_Anderson (Bruce).

WP_Danish.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:00. A_5,226