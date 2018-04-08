https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Athletics-7-Angels-3-12815571.php
Athletics 7, Angels 3
Published 12:49 am, Sunday, April 8, 2018
|Oakland
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Joyce lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Cozart 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Trout cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Upton lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|K.Davis dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pujols dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|M.Olson 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|K.Clhun rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|M.Chpmn 3b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|A.Smmns ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Maxwell c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Vlbuena 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Pscotty rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|J.Marte 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Smlnski cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Schimpf ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Rvera c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|7
|7
|7
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|Oakland
|030
|010
|021—7
|Los Angeles
|000
|200
|100—3
DP_Oakland 1, Los Angeles 3. LOB_Oakland 8, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Piscotty (1), Upton (3). 3B_M.Chapman (1). HR_Lowrie (2), Upton (3), Valbuena (2). SB_Smolinski (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Triggs W,1-0
|5
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|2
|6
|Buchter H,2
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Pagan H,2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Treinen S,2-3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Los Angeles
|Ramirez L,0-2
|2
|2
|3
|3
|5
|1
|Morris
|2
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Bard
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Parker
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Ramirez
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
HBP_by Bard (Olson). WP_Triggs.
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Brian Knight.
T_3:20. A_40,129 (45,050).
