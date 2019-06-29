https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Athletics-7-Angels-2-14060552.php
Athletics 7, Angels 2
|Oakland
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Semien ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|L Stlla 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Canha dh
|4
|3
|2
|2
|Trout cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|M.Chpmn 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Ohtani dh
|4
|1
|3
|0
|M.Olson 1b
|3
|2
|3
|5
|K.Clhun rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lureano cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pujols 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Pscotty rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Goodwin lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Grssman lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Fltcher 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Profar 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rengifo ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Phegley c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lucroy c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Totals
|32
|7
|6
|7
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|2
|Oakland
|203
|000
|200—7
|Los Angeles
|000
|001
|001—2
LOB_Oakland 4, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Ohtani (6). HR_Canha (11), M.Olson 2 (16). CS_Grossman (3). SF_Lucroy (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Fiers W,8-3
|6
|2-3
|6
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Wang
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Petit
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buchter
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Trivino
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Los Angeles
|No.Ramirez L,3-1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Pena
|5
|2
|3
|3
|4
|7
|Bard
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|L.Garcia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Anderson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Wang pitched to 1 batter in the 7th
WP_Pena, Fiers, Bard.
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T_3:15. A_41,913 (45,050).
