Athletics 6, Rangers 0

Texas Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi Choo lf 4 0 1 0 Martini lf 4 1 2 1 Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 Pinder lf 1 0 0 0 Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 M.Chpmn 3b 5 1 1 0 Mazara rf 3 0 0 0 Lowrie 2b 2 1 2 1 Beltre dh 3 0 0 0 K.Davis dh 4 1 2 3 Profar 3b 3 0 1 0 M.Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 Guzman 1b 1 0 0 0 Pscotty rf 4 0 2 0 Knr-Flf c 3 0 0 0 Semien ss 4 1 1 0 Tocci cf 2 0 0 0 Lureano cf 4 1 2 0 Gallo ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Phegley c 4 0 0 1 Totals 28 0 2 0 Totals 36 6 12 6

Texas 000 000 000—0 Oakland 100 012 20x—6

E_Profar (20). DP_Texas 1, Oakland 1. LOB_Texas 3, Oakland 8. 2B_Choo (28), M.Chapman (30), Semien (29). HR_K.Davis (38). SB_Laureano (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Texas Jurado L,2-3 5 2-3 10 4 4 1 1 Moore 2 1-3 2 2 2 1 4 Oakland Anderson W,3-3 7 1 0 0 1 6 Familia 1 1 0 0 1 1 Trivino 1 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Chris Segal; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_2:26. A_11,579 (46,765).