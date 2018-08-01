https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Athletics-6-Blue-Jays-2-13121880.php
Athletics 6, Blue Jays 2
|Toronto
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Grndrsn rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Martini lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Grichuk cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|M.Chpmn 3b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Smoak 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Lowrie 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Morales dh
|2
|0
|2
|1
|K.Davis dh
|5
|1
|3
|2
|Solarte 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|M.Olson 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|A.Diaz ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pscotty rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Smth Jr lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Canha cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Maile c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|D.Trvis 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lucroy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|Totals
|35
|6
|11
|5
|Toronto
|100
|100
|000—2
|Oakland
|203
|001
|00x—6
E_M.Olson (7), Semien (18), Granderson (3). DP_Oakland 3. LOB_Toronto 6, Oakland 10. 2B_Grichuk (16), M.Chapman (21), M.Olson (19), Canha 2 (17). HR_Smoak (17), K.Davis (29). SB_Canha (1), Semien (11).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Gaviglio L,2-4
|2
|2-3
|8
|5
|5
|2
|2
|Santos
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Cumpton
|1
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Biagini
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Clippard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oakland
|Cahill W,3-2
|6
|5
|2
|2
|2
|6
|Petit
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Familia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Treinen
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T_3:10. A_17,325 (46,765).
