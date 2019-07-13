Athletics 5, White Sox 1

Chicago Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi L.Grcia ss 5 0 2 1 Semien ss 5 0 2 1 Moncada 3b 5 0 3 0 M.Chpmn 3b 4 1 2 0 J.Abreu 1b 4 0 0 0 M.Olson 1b 4 0 1 0 J.McCnn c 3 0 1 0 K.Davis dh 3 0 1 1 Jay rf 4 0 1 0 Canha rf 3 1 2 1 El.Jmen lf 3 1 1 0 Grssman lf 3 0 1 0 A.Reed dh 4 0 1 0 Pinder ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Y.Sanch 2b 4 0 0 0 Lureano cf 4 1 2 1 Cordell cf 3 0 1 0 Profar 2b 4 1 1 1 Tilson ph 1 0 0 0 Phegley c 4 1 1 0 Totals 36 1 10 1 Totals 35 5 13 5

Chicago 000 000 001—1 Oakland 120 001 10x—5

E_L.Garcia (6). DP_Chicago 2, Oakland 1. LOB_Chicago 10, Oakland 8. 2B_Grossman (16). 3B_Semien (3). HR_Canha (13), Laureano (17), Profar (11).

IP H R ER BB SO Chicago Nova L,4-8 6 10 4 4 0 4 Minaya 2-3 2 1 1 2 0 Osich 1 1 0 0 0 1 J.Ruiz 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Oakland Fiers W,9-3 7 2-3 8 0 0 1 4 Petit 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Soria 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 Hendriks S,6-7 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Minaya.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_3:10. A_18,504 (46,765).