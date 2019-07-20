https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Athletics-5-Twins-3-14110105.php
Athletics 5, Twins 3
|Oakland
|Minnesota
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Semien ss
|4
|2
|3
|1
|Kepler cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Profar 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|J.Plnco ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|M.Chpmn 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cruz dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|M.Olson 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|E.Rsrio lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Canha rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|C.Cron 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lureano cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Gnzalez rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|K.Davis dh
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Arraez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Grssman lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Sano 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Hrrmann c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Cstro c
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Pinder 3b-2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Garver ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|36
|5
|12
|5
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|2
|Oakland
|200
|012
|000—5
|Minnesota
|012
|000
|000—3
E_M.Olson (4). DP_Oakland 1, Minnesota 2. LOB_Oakland 6, Minnesota 9. 2B_Semien (25), Laureano 2 (23), J.Polanco (26). 3B_Semien (4). HR_Semien (15), Gonzalez (11). SB_Grossman (6). CS_Semien (5).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Bassitt W,7-4
|5
|5
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Buchter H,10
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Soria H,10
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hendriks S,7-8
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Minnesota
|Odorizzi
|5
|6
|3
|3
|2
|3
|R.Harper L,3-2
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Duffey
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Parker
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Littell
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by Bassitt (Cruz), by Bassitt (Arraez).
Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_3:21. A_31,082 (38,649).
