Athletics 5, Royals 1
Published 4:58 pm, Sunday, June 3, 2018
|Oakland
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Du.Fwlr cf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Jay cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mrrfeld 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Mstakas 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|K.Davis dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|S.Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|M.Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Soler rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|M.Chpmn 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|A.Grdon lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Pscotty rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|H.Dzier dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Canha lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|A.Escbr ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Lucroy c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Goins 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|5
|8
|5
|Totals
|29
|1
|3
|1
|Oakland
|001
|000
|040—5
|Kansas City
|001
|000
|000—1
E_A.Escobar (4). DP_Oakland 1, Kansas City 1. LOB_Oakland 6, Kansas City 4. 2B_Canha (8), Soler (15). HR_M.Olson (12), Jay (1). SB_Du.Fowler (4), Merrifield 2 (14). CS_M.Chapman (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Gossett
|5
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Trivino W,3-0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Petit
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Treinen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kansas City
|Junis L,5-5
|7
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|1
|9
|Smith
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Adam
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by Junis (Fowler).
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Gary Cederstrom.
T_2:26. A_19,424 (37,903).
