https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Athletics-2-Tigers-1-13132708.php
Athletics 2, Tigers 1
|Detroit
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|J.Jones cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Martini lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cstllns rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|M.Chpmn 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Goodrum 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cndlrio 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|K.Davis dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|V.Mrtin dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|M.Olson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|V.Reyes pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pscotty rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.McCnn ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lucroy c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Joh.Hck c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Semien ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Adduci 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Lureano cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Iglss ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Gerber lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|31
|1
|7
|1
|Totals
|30
|2
|6
|2
|Detroit
|100
|000
|000—1
|Oakland
|002
|000
|00x—2
E_Martini (1), J.Jones (1). DP_Oakland 2. LOB_Detroit 4, Oakland 7. 2B_J.Iglesias (28), Lucroy (18). 3B_M.Chapman (6). HR_M.Chapman (14), K.Davis (30). SB_Semien (12). CS_V.Reyes (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Detroit
|Zimmermann L,4-4
|6
|1-3
|6
|2
|2
|3
|6
|VerHagen
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Oakland
|Jackson W,3-2
|6
|1-3
|5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Trivino H,15
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Treinen S,28-32
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_2:30. A_33,668 (46,765).
View Comments