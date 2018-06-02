https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Athletics-16-Royals-0-12962139.php
Athletics 16, Royals 0
Published 11:26 pm, Friday, June 1, 2018
|Oakland
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Joyce lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Jay rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|M.Chpmn 3b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Mrrfeld cf
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Lowrie 2b
|3
|2
|0
|1
|Mstakas 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Semien ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S.Perez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|K.Davis dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Butera c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Canha ph-dh
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Soler dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|M.Olson 1b
|4
|3
|3
|5
|A.Grdon lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Pinder ss-2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|A.Almnt lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Pscotty rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|H.Dzier 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Du.Fwlr cf
|5
|2
|3
|4
|Goins 2b-ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Lucroy c
|5
|3
|3
|0
|A.Escbr ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|R.Trres 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|41
|16
|16
|16
|Totals
|32
|0
|8
|0
|Oakland
|017
|001
|007—16
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000—
|0
DP_Oakland 3, Kansas City 1. LOB_Oakland 4, Kansas City 7. 2B_Piscotty (13), Merrifield (16), Goins (5). 3B_Lucroy (1), A.Almonte (1). HR_M.Olson 2 (11), Du.Fowler 2 (3). SF_Joyce (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Montas W,2-0
|8
|7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Pagan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kansas City
|Kennedy L,1-6
|3
|7
|8
|8
|2
|3
|Barlow
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Flynn
|2
|3
|4
|4
|3
|2
|Adam
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
Flynn pitched to 4 batters in the 9th
HBP_by Montas (Perez), by Montas (Merrifield). WP_Kennedy.
Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T_2:49. A_23,413 (37,903).
View Comments