https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Athletics-11-Mariners-2-14000962.php
Athletics 11, Mariners 2
|Seattle
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|M.Smith cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Semien ss
|4
|3
|3
|2
|J.Crwfr ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|M.Chpmn 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Do.Sntn rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|M.Olson 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Vglbach 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|K.Davis dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Narvaez c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Canha lf
|3
|3
|1
|0
|K.Sager 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lureano cf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|T.Bckhm dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Profar 2b
|4
|0
|3
|4
|Wllmson lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Pinder rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|D.Moore 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Phegley c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|Totals
|37
|11
|13
|10
|Seattle
|010
|010
|000—
|2
|Oakland
|310
|502
|00x—11
E_M.Smith (4), J.Crawford 2 (4), K.Seager (4). DP_Seattle 3. LOB_Seattle 6, Oakland 7. 2B_T.Beckham (15), D.Moore (6), M.Chapman (15), M.Olson (7), Canha (5), Phegley (12). HR_Semien (10). SB_Profar (5).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Seattle
|Bautista L,0-1
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|3
|1
|LeBlanc
|2
|2-3
|8
|6
|6
|0
|1
|Tay.Scott
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Biddle
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bass
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Oakland
|Montas W,9-2
|6
|6
|2
|2
|1
|9
|Petit
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Buchter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Soria
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by Tay.Scott (Canha).
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Dana DeMuth; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Ed Hickox.
T_2:58. A_14,846 (46,765).
