Athletics 10, Orioles 3

Oakland Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Grssman lf 4 0 1 0 Mullins cf 2 0 0 0 Semien ss 5 2 2 0 Smth Jr lf 4 0 0 0 M.Chpmn 3b 4 3 3 3 Villar ss 4 0 0 0 K.Davis dh 5 2 3 4 Mancini 1b 4 1 1 1 Morales 1b 5 0 1 0 R.Nunez dh 3 1 1 0 Pinder rf 5 2 2 1 C.Davis ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Profar 2b 4 1 1 2 R.Ruiz 3b 3 1 1 2 Lureano cf 4 0 0 0 Rickard rf 4 0 1 0 Hundley c 3 0 0 0 Sucre c 3 0 0 0 Alberto 2b 3 0 0 0 Totals 39 10 13 10 Totals 31 3 4 3

Oakland 012 220 300—10 Baltimore 000 030 000— 3

DP_Baltimore 1. LOB_Oakland 5, Baltimore 4. 2B_Semien (4), M.Chapman 2 (4), Rickard (3). HR_M.Chapman (4), K.Davis 2 (7), Pinder (3), Profar (2), Mancini (6), R.Ruiz (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Oakland Montas W,2-1 6 3 3 3 1 3 Wendelken 1 1 0 0 1 0 Buchter 1 0 0 0 1 1 Petit 1 0 0 0 0 0 Baltimore Straily L,0-1 3 1-3 8 5 5 0 0 Rogers 3 2-3 4 5 5 1 1 Wright 2 1 0 0 1 3

HBP_by Rogers (Hundley).

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_2:35. A_7,974 (45,971).