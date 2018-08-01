Astros snap five-game skid with 5-2 win over Mariners













Photo: Elaine Thompson, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Image 1 of 4 Seattle Mariners left fielder Denard Span comes down from a leap at the wall as fans behind reach for the home run of Houston Astros' Evan Gattis during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 31, 2018, in Seattle. less Seattle Mariners left fielder Denard Span comes down from a leap at the wall as fans behind reach for the home run of Houston Astros' Evan Gattis during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 31, ... more Photo: Elaine Thompson, AP Image 2 of 4 Houston Astros' Evan Gattis (11) tips his helmet to Marwin Gonzalez (9) and Alex Bregman after his two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners in the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 31, 2018, in Seattle. less Houston Astros' Evan Gattis (11) tips his helmet to Marwin Gonzalez (9) and Alex Bregman after his two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners in the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 31, 2018, in ... more Photo: Elaine Thompson, AP Image 3 of 4 Seattle Mariners' Jean Segura points skyward as he crosses home on his home run against the Houston Astros in the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 31, 2018, in Seattle. Seattle Mariners' Jean Segura points skyward as he crosses home on his home run against the Houston Astros in the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 31, 2018, in Seattle. Photo: Elaine Thompson, AP Image 4 of 4 Houston Astros starting pitcher Charlie Morton throws against the Seattle Mariners in the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 31, 2018, in Seattle. Houston Astros starting pitcher Charlie Morton throws against the Seattle Mariners in the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 31, 2018, in Seattle. Photo: Elaine Thompson, AP Astros snap five-game skid with 5-2 win over Mariners

SEATTLE (AP) — Evan Gattis hit a two-run home run to put Houston ahead, Josh Reddick capped it with a two-run shot in the ninth inning, and the Astros snapped a five-game losing streak with a 5-2 win over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night.

Gattis' 21st home run of the season came in the sixth off Seattle starter Mike Leake and snapped a 1-1 tie. Leake left a breaking ball in the middle of the plate and Gattis clubbed it over the left field fence to put the Astros in front.

Reddick greeted new Seattle reliever Zach Duke with a shot to deep right-center field in the ninth. It was the first home run allowed this season by Duke, who was acquired in a trade with Minnesota.

Charlie Morton (12-2) struck out eight and didn't allow Seattle to put together a sustained rally in earning his 12th victory. Seattle's offense was limited to Jean Segura's solo home run and Mitch Haniger's RBI single. Morton was pulled after the sixth, despite giving up just two runs and throwing 90 pitches. The sixth inning was the only time Seattle had multiple runners on base and Morton got out of the jam after Haniger's single by getting Chris Hermann to ground out with two runners on.

Hector Rondon pitched the ninth for his 10th save.

Leake (8-7) escaped a bases loaded jam in the fourth inning, but couldn't avoid giving up a run in the fifth. Leake left a 0-2 pitch to Reddick in the middle of the plate and his two-out single scored Tony Kemp. Gattis added his homer an inning later.

Leake allowed eight hits and struck out four. He allowed three earned runs or more for just the fourth time in his past 13 starts.

Segura's homer was his eighth of the season and Haniger was in a 2-for-26 skid before his RBI single.

INJURY CONCERN

As if the Astros needed more injury concerns, outfielder George Springer left the game in the second inning with left shoulder soreness. Springer fell awkwardly on the shoulder making a diving attempt to stop Denard Span's triple in the first inning. He was replaced by Kyle Tucker.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Astros: Houston SS Carlos Correa went through a full pregame workout on Tuesday including hitting and fielding during batting practice. Correa also did an extensive running program as well. Manager A.J. Hinch said if all goes well Correa could go out on a rehab assignment as early as Thursday with Double-A Corpus Christi. Correa has been out since June 26 with a back injury. ... 2B Jose Altuve joined the Astros in Seattle on Tuesday, but will simply be doing rehab work the next few days on his injured right knee. Hinch said it would likely be in Los Angeles before the team tests Altuve with any baseball activity.

Mariners: LHP Roneis Elias was placed on the 10-day DL with a strained left triceps. Manager Scott Servais said Elias felt the arm start to bother him last weekend in Anaheim and an MRI revealed the strain.

UP NEXT

Astros: Dallas Keuchel (8-9) has gone 5-1 with a 2.16 ERA over his past eight starts. He had won five straight before losing to Texas in his last start.

Mariners: Wade LeBlanc (6-1) looks to continue his career-best season. LeBlanc got a no decision in his last start against the Angels. He's made one start this season against the Astros, allowing three runs in four innings in a no decision in June.