Astros have combined no-hitter through 7 against Orioles June 21, 2021 Updated: June 21, 2021 10:53 p.m.
1 of7 Houston Astros starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi throws a pitch to the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 21, 2021, in Baltimore. Julio Cortez/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 Houston Astros starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi has his belt inspected by first base umpire Ted Barrett (65) and home plate umpire Angel Hernandez, right, during the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Monday, June 21, 2021, in Baltimore. Julio Cortez/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 Houston Astros starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi (17) has his glove inspected by first base umpire Ted Barrett, left, and home plate umpire Angel Hernandez during the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Monday, June 21, 2021, in Baltimore. Julio Cortez/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 Houston Astros assistant pitching coach Bill Murphy, left, looks on as relief pitcher Cristian Javier has his gear inspected by first base umpire Ted Barrett, back left, and home plate umpire Angel Hernandez during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 21, 2021, in Baltimore. Julio Cortez/AP Show More Show Less 5 of7
6 of7 Houston Astros starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi, left, holds his hat and glove to present to first base umpire Ted Barrett for inspection during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Monday, June 21, 2021, in Baltimore. Julio Cortez/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Houston Astros have held Baltimore without a hit through seven innings Monday night, with Jake Odorizzi pitching the first five and the bullpen trying to complete a combined no-hitter.
Odorizzi retired his first 13 batters before walking DJ Stewart on a full count. That was the only baserunner for the Orioles. Houston leads 7-0, with the teams playing in a driving rain at Camden Yards and puddles forming in the infield.