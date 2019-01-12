Astros agree to deals with 7 players, but not Cole or Correa

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros have agreed to terms with seven of their arbitration-eligible players, but star shortstop Carlos Correa and right-hander Gerrit Cole are not among them.

Correa, the top overall pick in the 2012 draft, made just $1 million last season. He asked for $5 million when swapping figures with the team, and the Astros offered $4.25 million. Cole, who made $6.75 million last year, asked for $13.5 million, and the team offered $11,425,000.

Houston did agree to one-year deals with outfielder Jake Marisnick ($2,212,500) and right-handed pitchers Will Harris ($4,225,000), Lance McCullers Jr. ($4.1 million), Collin McHugh ($5.8 million), Roberto Osuna ($6.5 million), Brad Peacock ($3.11 million) and Ryan Pressly ($2.9 million).

Reliever Chris Devenski remains eligible for arbitration. He asked for $1.65 million and the team offered $1.4 million.

Cole made his second All-Star game last season. He went 15-5 with a 2.88 ERA in his first year in Houston after five seasons with the Pirates. Correa hit .239 with 15 home runs in 2018. He dealt with back issues and played in only 110 games.

Marisnick batted .211 with 10 homers and 28 RBIs in 103 games last season. Harris went 5-3 with a 3.49 ERA in 61 appearances in his fourth year in Houston.

McCullers was arbitration eligible for the first time. He will miss the entire 2019 season after having Tommy John surgery on his pitching elbow in November. The 25-year-old McCullers, who was a first-round pick in 2012, was 10-6 with a 3.86 ERA in 25 games with 22 starts last season. He struck out a career-high 142.

McHugh was moved into the bullpen last season, and he was great as a reliever, posting a career-best 1.99 ERA with a 6-2 record in 58 appearances.

Osuna was traded to Houston from Toronto on July 30 and was 2-2 with a 1.99 ERA in 23 games after the deal. He served a 75-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy before the trade to Houston. Osuna had 12 saves for the Astros in the regular season and one in the playoffs.

Peacock pitched out of the bullpen for Houston last season after starting 21 games for the Astros in 2017. He was 3-5 with a 3.46 ERA in 61 games with one start in 2018. Pressly, a reliever, was traded to Houston from the Twins in July. He was great after the trade, going 1-0 with a 0.77 ERA and two saves in 26 games.

