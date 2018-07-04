Astros C McCann on DL for surgery on troublesome right knee

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Houston Astros catcher Brian McCann finally got to a point that something had to be done to try to fix his troublesome right knee.

McCann had arthroscopic surgery Tuesday after going on the disabled list for the second time this season, and the third time in less than a year, because of knee discomfort.

Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow told MLB.com and the Houston Chronicle during a 5-3 win at Texas that the team was optimistic that the surgery would resolve the issue that kept recurring. While not specific about the procedure or a timetable, the GM said he'd expect McCann back in September to get ready for October.

Manager A.J. Hinch said before the Astros' 5-3 win at Texas that he and McCann had a long conversation about the knee problems when the team played in Tampa last weekend.

"It's just continually the same issue over and over with his right knee," Hinch said. "One of the options is surgery, and he went back to Houston to take care of it."

Catcher Tim Federowicz, who made two starts earlier this season when McCann was on the DL, was promoted from Triple-A Fresno.

Max Stassi was the Astros' starting catcher Tuesday night against the Rangers. Hinch said Stassi would get the bulk of the catching during McCann's absence.

But Stassi never got behind the plate against the Rangers. He was hit by a pitch on his right (throwing) wrist while batting in the first inning. He stayed in the game to run, but Federowicz went to catch when the Astros took the field.

X-rays were negative, but Stassi has a bruised wrist and was considered day to day.

Shortstop Carlos Correa, who has been out since June 26 because of lower back soreness, also was back in Houston. He is eligible to come off the DL as early as Friday, though Hinch wasn't sure if Correa would be ready to play then.

"He's been reporting to Minute Maid (Park) every day and working with our people there," Hinch said. "The good news is that everything has been a step forward. The uncertainty is still we haven't done any baseball activities yet, so we don't know how that's going to impact his timeline until we get home."

McCann missed nine games during his first DL stint this season before being activated June 8, the last time Houston played at the Rangers.

He was also on the DL for 11 days last August because of right knee soreness before the Astros went on to win their first World Series title. McCann played in all seven World Series games.

His latest DL move was retroactive to Monday, a day off for Houston.

McCann has hit .206 with five homers and 17 RBIs in 50 games this season. He was in a 1-for-26 slump before going on the DL for the first time this season on May 29. He hit .171 (7-of-41) with one homer and three RBIs in his 13 games in June after returning from the DL.

Stassi has hit .255 with seven homers and 22 RBIs in 49 games for the Astros. Federowicz hit .328 with six homers and 22 RBIs in 38 games at Fresno.

"I have a lot of confidence in Stassi and Fed, both with major league time," Hinch said. "They're comfortable, they know our pitchers, they know our program, our preparation, all things that make me feel really good about going into each particular game."

