Astros 9, Tigers 1
|Detroit
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|J.Jones cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sprnger cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Goodrum 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bregman 3b-ss
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Cstllns rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Altuve 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Adduci 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|White 1b
|1
|1
|1
|2
|V.Mrtin dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel 1b-3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Ro.Rdrg ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Reddick rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|J.McCnn c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Gattis dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Cndlrio 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Gnzal ss-2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|J.Iglss ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|T.Kemp 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|V.Reyes lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|K.Tcker lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Fdrwicz c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|31
|1
|3
|1
|Totals
|32
|9
|11
|9
|Detroit
|000
|001
|000—1
|Houston
|221
|020
|20x—9
E_Bregman (13). DP_Detroit 1. LOB_Detroit 7, Houston 3. 2B_J.McCann (10), Springer (18), Gurriel (23), Reddick (10). HR_White (2), Reddick (9), Gattis (19). SB_J.Jones (8). SF_Gurriel (5).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Detroit
|Fulmer L,3-9
|4
|2-3
|10
|7
|7
|2
|2
|Hardy
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Farmer
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Jimenez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Houston
|Cole W,10-2
|5
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|4
|8
|Smith
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Devenski
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Perez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_2:42. A_40,405 (41,168).
