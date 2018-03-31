Astros 9, Rangers 3

Houston Texas ab r h bi ab r h bi Sprnger rf 4 0 1 1 Andrus ss 3 3 2 1 Bregman 3b 5 0 0 0 Gallo 1b 4 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 5 2 4 1 Beltre 3b 3 0 1 1 Fisher lf 0 0 0 0 Profar 3b 0 0 0 0 Correa ss 5 2 4 2 Mazara rf 4 0 2 1 Ma.Gnza lf-2b 3 0 1 2 Choo dh 3 0 0 0 Gattis dh 4 1 1 0 Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 J.Davis 1b 5 0 0 0 Centeno c 4 0 0 0 B.McCnn c 4 2 2 1 Rbinson lf 3 0 0 0 Mrsnick cf 5 2 1 2 Tocci cf 4 0 0 0 Totals 40 9 14 9 Totals 32 3 5 3

Houston 031 011 210—9 Texas 001 001 010—3

LOB_Houston 9, Texas 6. 2B_Springer (1), Correa (2), Ma.Gonzalez (1), Gattis (2), Beltre (2). HR_Correa (1), Marisnick (2), Andrus (1). SF_Ma.Gonzalez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Houston McCullers W,1-0 5 1-3 4 2 2 1 10 Harris 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Sipp 1 2-3 1 1 1 2 2 McHugh 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 Texas Moore L,0-1 4 7 4 4 0 6 Gardewine 1 2 1 1 0 0 Chavez 2 4 3 3 0 1 Diekman 1-3 0 1 1 2 1 Leclerc 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Bush 1 0 0 0 2 1

WP_Moore 2, Bush.

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:19. A_36,892 (49,115).