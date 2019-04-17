Houston Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Sprnger cf-rf 4 2 1 2 Grssman lf 4 0 0 0
Altuve 2b 3 0 1 0 Semien ss 3 1 0 0
A.Diaz ph-2b 1 0 0 0 M.Chpmn 3b 2 0 0 0
Bregman 3b-ss 5 1 1 4 Pinder ph-3b 2 0 1 0
Brntley lf 3 0 1 0 K.Davis dh 2 0 1 0
T.Kemp lf 1 0 0 0 Canha ph-dh 1 0 1 0
Correa ss 4 0 0 0 Morales 1b 3 0 0 1
Mrsnick ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Pscotty rf 3 0 1 0
Gurriel 1b-3b 4 3 2 0 Profar 2b 4 0 0 0
Reddick rf-1b 5 2 3 2 Lureano cf 1 0 0 0
White dh 2 0 0 0 Hundley c 3 0 0 0
R.Chrns c 2 1 0 1
Totals 35 9 9 9 Totals 28 1 4 1
Houston 120 500 100—9
Oakland 000 000 001—1

DP_Houston 2. LOB_Houston 10, Oakland 6. HR_Springer (5), Bregman (2), Reddick (1). SF_R.Chirinos (1), Morales (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
McHugh W,3-1 6 2 0 0 2 5
James 2 0 0 0 1 3
Guduan 1-3 2 1 1 1 0
Devenski 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Oakland
Estrada L,0-2 3 1-3 5 7 7 3 1
Hendriks 1 2-3 1 1 1 2 3
Rodney 1 1 0 0 0 1
Buchter 1 2 1 1 2 1
Petit 1 0 0 0 0 1
Soria 1 0 0 0 1 0

HBP_by Estrada (Chirinos), by Hendriks (Brantley), by James (Canha).

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:03. A_12,270 (46,765).