Astros 7, Red Sox 3

Boston Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Bnntndi lf 3 0 0 0 Sprnger rf 4 2 3 1 Bgaerts ss 4 0 1 0 Bregman 3b 5 1 1 0 Mreland 1b 4 1 1 1 Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 J.Mrtin rf 3 1 1 1 Correa ss 4 2 2 1 Swihart pr-rf 0 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 3 1 2 2 Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 Gattis dh 4 1 1 2 E.Nunez dh 4 1 1 0 Stassi c 3 0 0 0 Holt 2b 4 0 1 1 J.Davis lf 2 0 0 0 Leon c 4 0 1 0 T.Kemp lf 2 0 1 0 Brdly J cf 4 0 1 0 Mrsnick cf 4 0 2 0 Totals 34 3 7 3 Totals 35 7 12 6

Boston 010 200 000—3 Houston 202 000 03x—7

DP_Boston 1. LOB_Boston 6, Houston 7. 2B_Holt (9). HR_Moreland (9), J.Martinez (19), Springer (12), Correa (10), Gattis (8). SB_Swihart (1), Bradley Jr. (6).

IP H R ER BB SO Boston Sale L,5-3 6 6 4 4 1 6 Barnes 1 2 0 0 0 0 Kelly 1-3 2 3 3 2 0 Johnson 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 Houston Cole W,6-1 7 5 3 3 1 7 Devenski H,11 1 1 0 0 1 1 Peacock 1 1 0 0 0 3

WP_Sale 2, Devenski.

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Ben May; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_2:55. A_37,244 (41,168).