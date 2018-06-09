https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Astros-7-Rangers-3-12980397.php
Astros 7, Rangers 3
Published 11:26 pm, Friday, June 8, 2018
|Houston
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Sprnger cf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|Choo dh
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Bregman 3b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Profar ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Mazara rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Beltre 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gattis dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Gallo lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Reddick rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|R.Chrns c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|M.Gnzal ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|B.McCnn c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Guzman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|T.Kemp lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|DShelds cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|35
|7
|10
|7
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|3
|Houston
|040
|010
|200—7
|Texas
|102
|000
|000—3
DP_Texas 2. LOB_Houston 4, Texas 5. 2B_Springer (16), M.Gonzalez (9), Mazara (13), DeShields (7). HR_Bregman (8), Altuve (5), Choo (11). SB_T.Kemp (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|Verlander W,8-2
|6
|5
|3
|3
|3
|9
|McHugh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Harris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Texas
|Fister L,1-7
|5
|6
|5
|5
|2
|2
|Bush
|2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Barnette
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
Fister pitched to 0 batter in the 6th
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T_3:02. A_31,722 (49,115).
