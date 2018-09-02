Los Angeles Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
K.Clhun rf 3 1 1 3 Sprnger cf-rf 3 1 0 0
Fltcher 2b 4 0 2 0 Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0
Trout dh 3 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 4 1 1 1
Upton lf 3 0 0 0 Correa ss 4 1 2 1
Cowart lf 1 0 0 0 White dh 4 1 1 2
Simmons ss 4 0 0 0 Reddick rf-lf 3 1 0 0
Jose.Fr 1b 3 1 0 0 M.Gnzal 1b 4 1 2 0
Ward 3b 4 1 1 0 B.McCnn c 3 0 0 1
F.Arcia c 3 0 0 0 T.Kemp lf 3 1 2 0
Yng Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 Mrsnick cf 0 0 0 0
Totals 31 3 4 3 Totals 32 7 8 5
Los Angeles 030 000 000—3
Houston 001 001 05x—7

E_Upton (4), F.Arcia 2 (2), Young Jr. (1). LOB_Los Angeles 4, Houston 4. 2B_White (6), M.Gonzalez (22). HR_K.Calhoun (18), Bregman (26). SB_Fletcher (2). SF_B.McCann (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Pena 7 5 2 1 0 3
Bedrosian L,5-4 BS,7 2-3 2 3 2 0 1
Robles 1-3 1 2 0 1 0
Houston
James 5 3 3 3 3 9
Peacock 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Sipp 1 0 0 0 0 1
Smith W,5-1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Osuna 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Pena.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Eric Cooper.

T_3:16. A_41,622 (41,168).