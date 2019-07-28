Astros 6, Cardinals 2

Houston St. Louis ab r h bi ab r h bi Sprnger cf-rf 5 3 3 1 Edman 3b 5 0 2 0 Altuve 2b 5 1 3 3 J.Mrtin rf 4 0 1 0 Brntley rf-lf 5 0 2 1 Gldschm 1b 5 0 1 0 Alvarez lf 2 1 2 1 O'Neill lf 4 0 1 0 Mrsnick pr-cf 1 0 0 0 DeJong ss 4 0 0 0 Correa ss 5 0 0 0 Wieters c 4 0 1 0 Gurriel 1b 4 0 2 0 Bader cf 4 0 0 0 A.Diaz 3b 4 0 0 0 Wong 2b 3 1 1 0 Stassi c 5 0 0 0 Dak.Hds p 2 0 0 0 Miley p 0 1 0 0 Brebbia p 0 0 0 0 Reddick ph 1 0 1 0 Ravelo ph 1 0 1 1 McHugh p 0 0 0 0 Gllegos p 0 0 0 0 Straw ph 1 0 0 0 Gant p 0 0 0 0 Rondon p 0 0 0 0 T.Webb p 0 0 0 0 Dvenski p 0 0 0 0 De.Fwlr ph 1 1 1 1 Totals 38 6 13 6 Totals 37 2 9 2

Houston 101 030 010—6 St. Louis 000 001 001—2

E_Goldschmidt (5), DeJong (5), A.Diaz (3). DP_St. Louis 1. LOB_Houston 11, St. Louis 11. 2B_Springer 2 (14), Brantley (28), Ravelo (1). HR_Springer (24), Altuve (16), Alvarez (12), De.Fowler (12). S_Miley (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Houston Miley W,9-4 5 5 0 0 2 6 McHugh 1 2 1 1 0 1 Rondon 1 0 0 0 0 1 Devenski 2 2 1 1 0 2 St. Louis Dak.Hudson L,10-5 4 8 5 5 2 5 Brebbia 2 2 0 0 0 2 Gallegos 1 0 0 0 1 1 Gant 1 3 1 1 0 1 T.Webb 1 0 0 0 0 3

Dak.Hudson pitched to 5 batters in the 5th

HBP_by Dak.Hudson (A.Diaz), by Miley (Wong), by Gallegos (Gurriel).

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:24. A_46,714 (45,538).