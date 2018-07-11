https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Astros-6-Athletics-5-11-innings-13065116.php
Astros 6, Athletics 5, 11 innings,
|Oakland
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Du.Fwlr cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Sprnger rf
|6
|0
|2
|2
|Canha lf-1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Bregman 3b-ss
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Lowrie 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Altuve 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|K.Davis dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Gurriel 1b-3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|M.Olson 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Gattis dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Martini pr-lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|M.Gnzal ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pscotty rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|White 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|M.Chpmn 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Stassi c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|3
|2
|Reddick ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Lucroy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|K.Tcker lf
|4
|3
|2
|0
|Mrsnick cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|T.Kemp ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Totals
|42
|5
|10
|5
|Totals
|43
|6
|10
|5
|Oakland
|000
|000
|004
|01—5
|Houston
|110
|100
|100
|02—6
E_Lucroy (8). LOB_Oakland 5, Houston 10. 2B_M.Olson (16), Semien 2 (18), K.Tucker (1). 3B_Semien (2). HR_Piscotty (11), Bregman 2 (19). SB_K.Tucker (1). CS_Du.Fowler (4).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Manaea
|4
|7
|3
|3
|1
|4
|Dull
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Casilla
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Pagan
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Hatcher
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Petit
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Treinen L,5-2 BS,3
|1-3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Houston
|Verlander
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Devenski H,17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Smith
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Giles
|0
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Rondon BS,3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|McHugh W,5-0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
Manaea pitched to 1 batter in the 5th
Giles pitched to 3 batters in the 9th
HBP_by Verlander (Canha), by Manaea (Tucker). WP_Dull, Rondon.
Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_4:03. A_34,585 (41,168).
