Astros 5, Twins 2
|Minnesota
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Mauer 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sprnger cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Frsythe 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Plnco ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|Grssman lf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cave cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|White dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Sano dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Austin pr-dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Reddick rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Kepler rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mldnado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Adranza 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|T.Kemp lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Gimenez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Garver ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|Totals
|33
|5
|10
|5
|Minnesota
|001
|000
|001—2
|Houston
|400
|000
|10x—5
DP_Minnesota 1, Houston 1. LOB_Minnesota 5, Houston 5. 2B_Grossman (20), Bregman 3 (46). HR_J.Polanco (4), Gurriel (10).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Minnesota
|May L,3-1
|1
|5
|4
|4
|0
|0
|Stewart
|5
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Drake
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Duffey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Houston
|Verlander W,14-9
|7
|3
|1
|1
|2
|8
|Pressly
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Devenski
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Osuna S,13-14
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Devenski pitched to 2 batters in the 9th
WP_Verlander 2.
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_2:58. A_31,315 (41,168).
