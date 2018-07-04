https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Astros-5-Rangers-3-13048489.php
Astros 5, Rangers 3
|Houston
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Sprnger cf-rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Choo dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Bregman 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Andrus ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mazara rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Beltre 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Gattis dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Reddick rf-lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Rua lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Stassi c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gallo ph-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fdrwicz c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|R.Chrns c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|M.Gnzal ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Guzman 1b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|T.Kemp lf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|DShelds cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Mrsnick cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|5
|9
|5
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|Houston
|203
|000
|000—5
|Texas
|001
|010
|010—3
DP_Texas 2. LOB_Houston 7, Texas 8. 2B_Gurriel (20), Reddick (9), Guzman (9), DeShields (10). HR_Reddick (7), T.Kemp (2). SB_Odor (5). CS_T.Kemp (2). S_Altuve (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|Keuchel W,5-8
|7
|5
|2
|2
|1
|7
|Devenski H,16
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Sipp H,1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rondon S,6-8
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Texas
|Bibens-Dirkx L,1-2
|6
|9
|5
|5
|2
|4
|Barnette
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Claudio
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Chavez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_by Bibens-Dirkx (Stassi), by Bibens-Dirkx (Springer).
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Jeff Kellogg; Third, James Hoye.
T_3:27. A_40,165 (49,115).
View Comments