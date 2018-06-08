https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Astros-5-Rangers-2-12977482.php
Astros 5, Rangers 2
Published 11:38 pm, Thursday, June 7, 2018
|Houston
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Sprnger rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Choo lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Bregman 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Profar ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Altuve 2b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|Mazara rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Beltre dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Gattis dh
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Gallo cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|M.Gnzal ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Knr-Flf 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Stassi c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|T.Kemp lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Guzman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mrsnick cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|C.Perez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|R.Chrns ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Totals
|34
|5
|9
|5
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|2
|Houston
|000
|301
|010—5
|Texas
|100
|000
|001—2
E_Choo (2). DP_Texas 2. LOB_Houston 4, Texas 8. 2B_Bregman (19), Kiner-Falefa (8), R.Chirinos (8). HR_Bregman (7), Gattis (10). SB_Altuve (9). CS_Odor (5).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|Cole W,7-1
|6
|3
|1
|1
|3
|8
|Harris H,10
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Devenski H,12
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Peacock
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Giles
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Texas
|Hamels L,3-6
|7
|1-3
|7
|5
|5
|2
|5
|Chavez
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_2:36. A_30,236 (49,115).
