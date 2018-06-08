Astros 5, Rangers 2

Houston Texas ab r h bi ab r h bi Sprnger rf 3 0 0 0 Choo lf 4 1 2 0 Bregman 3b 4 2 2 1 Profar ss 4 0 1 0 Altuve 2b 4 2 3 1 Mazara rf 3 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 Beltre dh 4 0 1 1 Gattis dh 4 1 2 3 Gallo cf 4 0 0 0 M.Gnzal ss 4 0 2 0 Knr-Flf 3b 4 1 1 0 Stassi c 3 0 0 0 Odor 2b 4 0 1 0 T.Kemp lf 4 0 0 0 Guzman 1b 3 0 0 0 Mrsnick cf 4 0 0 0 C.Perez c 3 0 1 0 R.Chrns ph 1 0 1 1 Totals 34 5 9 5 Totals 34 2 8 2

Houston 000 301 010—5 Texas 100 000 001—2

E_Choo (2). DP_Texas 2. LOB_Houston 4, Texas 8. 2B_Bregman (19), Kiner-Falefa (8), R.Chirinos (8). HR_Bregman (7), Gattis (10). SB_Altuve (9). CS_Odor (5).

IP H R ER BB SO Houston Cole W,7-1 6 3 1 1 3 8 Harris H,10 2-3 3 0 0 0 1 Devenski H,12 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Peacock 1 0 0 0 0 0 Giles 1 2 1 1 0 1 Texas Hamels L,3-6 7 1-3 7 5 5 2 5 Chavez 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_2:36. A_30,236 (49,115).