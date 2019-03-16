https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Astros-5-Cardinals-0-13693014.php
Astros 5, Cardinals 0
|St. Louis
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|H.Bader cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sprnger cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|C.Capel lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mtjevic ph
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rbinson ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Altve 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|O'Neill rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Je.Pena ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Ozuna lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Reddick rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|S.Hurst pr
|1
|0
|1
|0
|S.Wrenn rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R.Rvelo 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|C.Crrea dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Wieters c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Getzman pr
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Knizner c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Munoz 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Se.Beer ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Schrock 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|D.Fsher lf
|4
|3
|3
|0
|Pncd Ln sp
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Al.Diaz ss
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Jackson ph
|3
|0
|1
|0
|J.Rojas 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|G.Stbbs c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Rbinson c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Myfield 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Angrita ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|0
|5
|0
|Totals
|33
|5
|10
|5
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|000—0
|Houston
|001
|201
|01x—5
E_Ravelo (1), Gurriel (1), Rojas (4), Mayfield (3). DP_St. Louis 0, Houston 1. LOB_St. Louis 10, Houston 8. 2B_O'Neill (2), Fisher (2), Rojas (2). HR_Diaz (1). SB_Robinson 2 (2), Ozuna (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|St. Louis
|Ponce de Leon S, 2-2
|4
|4
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Beck
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Shreve
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Webb
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Houston
|Whitley W, 2-0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Pressly H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Devenski H, 2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bostick
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Emanuel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Shreve, Whitley.
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T_2:56. A_3,485
