Astros 4, Twins 1

Minnesota Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Mauer 1b 5 0 2 0 Sprnger cf-rf 3 0 0 0 Frsythe 2b 4 0 1 0 T.Kemp lf 3 0 0 0 J.Plnco ss 5 0 1 0 Mrsnick cf 1 0 0 0 Garver c 4 1 1 0 Bregman 3b 3 1 1 1 Grssman lf 3 0 1 0 Correa ss 3 0 0 0 Sano 3b 4 0 1 1 M.Gnzal 2b 0 0 0 0 Cave cf 4 0 1 0 White 1b 3 1 1 0 Austin dh 4 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b-2b 3 2 1 1 Field rf 2 0 0 0 B.McCnn c 3 0 1 1 Kepler ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Gattis dh 3 0 0 0 Reddick rf-lf 3 0 0 0 Totals 36 1 8 1 Totals 28 4 4 3

Minnesota 000 001 000—1 Houston 120 100 00x—4

E_Correa (5), J.Polanco (10), Garver (4). DP_Minnesota 1. LOB_Minnesota 11, Houston 2. 2B_Grossman (19). HR_Bregman (28), Gurriel (9). SB_Marisnick (5).

IP H R ER BB SO Minnesota Gibson L,7-12 7 4 4 2 1 5 Magill 1 0 0 0 1 0 Houston Keuchel W,11-10 6 5 1 0 2 6 McHugh H,8 2 1 0 0 0 5 Rondon 0 1 0 0 0 0 Harris H,12 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 Peacock S,3-6 1-3 1 0 0 0 1

Rondon pitched to 1 batter in the 9th

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_2:59. A_39,559 (41,168).