Astros 4, Rangers 3

Texas Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Choo lf 4 1 1 0 Sprnger rf 3 0 0 0 Da.Sntn 1b 5 0 3 0 Altuve 2b 4 1 2 1 Andrus ss 5 0 0 1 Bregman 3b 3 1 1 1 Gallo cf 5 0 0 0 Alvarez dh 4 1 1 1 Pence dh 4 0 2 0 Gurriel 1b 4 1 1 1 Mazara rf 4 0 0 0 R.Chrns c 2 0 1 0 Odor 2b 4 1 1 1 Mrsnick cf 3 0 0 0 A.Cbrra 3b 3 1 3 1 Kemp lf 3 0 0 0 Mathis c 3 0 0 0 Straw ss 3 0 1 0 Guzman ph 1 0 0 0 Fdrwicz c 0 0 0 0 Totals 38 3 10 3 Totals 29 4 7 4

Texas 000 002 100—3 Houston 013 000 00x—4

E_Altuve 2 (8). DP_Texas 2. LOB_Texas 11, Houston 4. 2B_Da.Santana (15), A.Cabrera (13). HR_Odor (14), A.Cabrera (12), Altuve (13), Bregman (26), Alvarez (10), Gurriel (17). SB_Da.Santana (12), A.Cabrera (4).

IP H R ER BB SO Texas Minor L,8-5 7 7 4 4 1 10 Leclerc 1 0 0 0 0 1 Houston Verlander W,12-4 6 8 2 2 1 12 Harris H,14 1 1 1 0 1 1 James H,3 1 1 0 0 1 2 R.Osuna S,21-24 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Minor (Springer), by Leclerc (Bregman). WP_Harris.

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Bill Welke.

T_2:59. A_42,287 (41,168).