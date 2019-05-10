Astros 4, Rangers 2

Texas Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Choo lf 2 0 0 0 Sprnger rf-cf 5 1 3 1 Andrus ss 4 1 1 0 Altuve 2b 3 0 1 0 Mazara rf 4 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 2 0 0 1 Pence dh 3 1 1 2 Correa ss 3 1 0 0 Gallo cf 4 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 4 1 2 0 Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 White dh 4 0 1 0 A.Cbrra 3b 3 0 1 0 R.Chrns c 2 0 0 0 Guzman 1b 2 0 0 0 Reddick lf-rf 4 0 1 1 Mathis c 2 0 0 0 Mrsnick cf 3 1 1 0 Da.Sntn ph 1 0 0 0 Brntley ph-lf 0 0 0 1 Knr-Flf c 0 0 0 0 Totals 28 2 3 2 Totals 30 4 9 4

Texas 000 200 000—2 Houston 001 011 01x—4

E_Altuve (2). DP_Texas 2. LOB_Texas 3, Houston 9. HR_Pence (6), Springer (13). SF_Bregman (4).

IP H R ER BB SO Texas Minor L,3-3 5 7 3 3 3 5 Jurado 2 1 0 0 0 2 Leclerc 2-3 1 1 1 3 2 Gomez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Houston Miley W,3-2 6 2 2 2 2 7 Harris H,4 1 0 0 0 1 1 Pressly H,7 1 0 0 0 0 0 Osuna S,9-9 1 1 0 0 1 2

Minor pitched to 2 batters in the 6th

WP_Minor 2.

Umpires_Home, ; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_2:58. A_26,657 (41,168).