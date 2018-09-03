Astros 4, Angels 2

Los Angeles Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi K.Clhun rf 2 0 0 0 Sprnger rf 5 2 3 2 Fltcher 2b 4 0 0 1 Altuve dh 3 0 0 0 Trout cf 4 0 1 0 Bregman 3b 4 1 2 1 Simmons ss 5 0 1 0 Correa ss 1 0 0 1 Jose.Fr dh 5 0 2 0 White 1b 4 0 1 0 Ward 3b 3 2 1 0 Mrsnick pr-cf 0 0 0 0 F.Arcia c 4 0 0 0 M.Gnzal lf-2b 3 0 0 0 J.Marte 1b 4 0 2 1 Gurriel 2b-1b 4 0 0 0 Yng Jr. lf 3 0 0 0 Mldnado c 4 0 1 0 T.Kemp cf 2 1 0 0 Reddick lf 1 0 0 0 Totals 34 2 7 2 Totals 31 4 7 4

Los Angeles 000 101 000—2 Houston 002 010 10x—4

LOB_Los Angeles 12, Houston 9. 2B_Springer (24), White (7). HR_Springer (20), Bregman (27).

IP H R ER BB SO Los Angeles Ohtani L,4-2 2 1-3 2 2 2 2 2 Johnson 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 Despaigne 0 2 1 1 2 0 Ramirez 2 0 0 0 0 2 Tazawa 1 2 1 1 1 0 Almonte 1 0 0 0 0 0 Houston Cole W,13-5 5 2-3 6 2 2 3 9 Sipp 0 0 0 0 1 0 Smith H,8 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Pressly H,14 1 1 0 0 0 2 Rondon H,6 1 0 0 0 1 0 Osuna S,12-13 1 0 0 0 0 1

Despaigne pitched to 4 batters in the 5th

Sipp pitched to 1 batter in the 6th

HBP_by Cole (Ward), by Smith (Fletcher). WP_Pressly.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_3:40. A_41,506 (41,168).