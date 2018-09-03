https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Astros-4-Angels-2-13200849.php
Astros 4, Angels 2
|Los Angeles
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|K.Clhun rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Sprnger rf
|5
|2
|3
|2
|Fltcher 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Altuve dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Trout cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Simmons ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Correa ss
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Jose.Fr dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|White 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ward 3b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Mrsnick pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|F.Arcia c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|M.Gnzal lf-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Marte 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Gurriel 2b-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Yng Jr. lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mldnado c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|T.Kemp cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Reddick lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|Totals
|31
|4
|7
|4
|Los Angeles
|000
|101
|000—2
|Houston
|002
|010
|10x—4
LOB_Los Angeles 12, Houston 9. 2B_Springer (24), White (7). HR_Springer (20), Bregman (27).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Ohtani L,4-2
|2
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Johnson
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Despaigne
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Ramirez
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Tazawa
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Almonte
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Houston
|Cole W,13-5
|5
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|3
|9
|Sipp
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Smith H,8
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pressly H,14
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Rondon H,6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Osuna S,12-13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Despaigne pitched to 4 batters in the 5th
Sipp pitched to 1 batter in the 6th
HBP_by Cole (Ward), by Smith (Fletcher). WP_Pressly.
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_3:40. A_41,506 (41,168).
