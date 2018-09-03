Los Angeles Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
K.Clhun rf 2 0 0 0 Sprnger rf 5 2 3 2
Fltcher 2b 4 0 0 1 Altuve dh 3 0 0 0
Trout cf 4 0 1 0 Bregman 3b 4 1 2 1
Simmons ss 5 0 1 0 Correa ss 1 0 0 1
Jose.Fr dh 5 0 2 0 White 1b 4 0 1 0
Ward 3b 3 2 1 0 Mrsnick pr-cf 0 0 0 0
F.Arcia c 4 0 0 0 M.Gnzal lf-2b 3 0 0 0
J.Marte 1b 4 0 2 1 Gurriel 2b-1b 4 0 0 0
Yng Jr. lf 3 0 0 0 Mldnado c 4 0 1 0
T.Kemp cf 2 1 0 0
Reddick lf 1 0 0 0
Totals 34 2 7 2 Totals 31 4 7 4
Los Angeles 000 101 000—2
Houston 002 010 10x—4

LOB_Los Angeles 12, Houston 9. 2B_Springer (24), White (7). HR_Springer (20), Bregman (27).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Ohtani L,4-2 2 1-3 2 2 2 2 2
Johnson 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
Despaigne 0 2 1 1 2 0
Ramirez 2 0 0 0 0 2
Tazawa 1 2 1 1 1 0
Almonte 1 0 0 0 0 0
Houston
Cole W,13-5 5 2-3 6 2 2 3 9
Sipp 0 0 0 0 1 0
Smith H,8 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Pressly H,14 1 1 0 0 0 2
Rondon H,6 1 0 0 0 1 0
Osuna S,12-13 1 0 0 0 0 1

Despaigne pitched to 4 batters in the 5th

Sipp pitched to 1 batter in the 6th

HBP_by Cole (Ward), by Smith (Fletcher). WP_Pressly.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_3:40. A_41,506 (41,168).