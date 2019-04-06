Astros 3, Athletics 2

Oakland Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Grssman lf 3 0 0 0 Sprnger cf 4 1 1 0 M.Chpmn 3b 4 0 1 0 Altuve 2b 4 0 2 1 Pscotty rf 3 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 3 0 2 1 K.Davis dh 4 0 0 0 Brntley lf 4 0 0 0 Morales 1b 3 1 1 0 Correa ss 3 1 1 1 Canha pr 0 1 0 0 Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0 Semien ss 4 0 1 0 Reddick rf 4 0 1 0 Profar 2b 4 0 0 0 R.Chrns c 3 0 0 0 Lureano cf 4 0 4 2 T.Kemp dh 3 1 1 0 Hundley c 3 0 0 0 Pinder ph 1 0 0 0 Totals 33 2 7 2 Totals 32 3 9 3

Oakland 000 100 001—2 Houston 001 100 10x—3

DP_Oakland 1. LOB_Oakland 7, Houston 9. 2B_Laureano (1), Altuve (2). HR_Correa (1). SB_Grossman (2). CS_Laureano (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Oakland Montas L,1-1 5 7 2 2 3 5 Petit 1 0 0 0 0 1 Wendelken 1 2 1 1 0 3 Rodney 1 0 0 0 1 0 Houston McHugh W,1-1 6 3 1 1 3 4 Rondon H,1 1 1 0 0 0 1 Pressly H,2 1 1 0 0 0 0 Osuna S,2-2 1 2 1 1 0 2

WP_Osuna.

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:03. A_43,165 (41,168).