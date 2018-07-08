https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Astros-2-White-Sox-1-13058231.php
Astros 2, White Sox 1
|Chicago
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Ti.Andr ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Sprnger dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Grcia rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Palka lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|J.Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Dvidson dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Reddick rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tilson pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M.Gnzal ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|K.Smith c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|K.Tcker lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|L.Grcia lf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Stassi c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Moncada 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|T.Kemp cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Y.Sanch 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Engel cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|30
|1
|6
|1
|Totals
|25
|2
|3
|2
|Chicago
|000
|000
|100—1
|Houston
|000
|100
|10x—2
E_K.Tucker (1). DP_Chicago 1, Houston 1. LOB_Chicago 8, Houston 4. 2B_Engel (11), Gurriel (22). HR_Altuve (9). SB_T.Kemp 2 (6). SF_Ti.Anderson (1). S_Engel (6), M.Gonzalez (4).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Giolito L,5-8
|7
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Soria
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Houston
|Keuchel W,6-8
|7
|6
|1
|1
|3
|2
|McHugh H,2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rondon S,7-9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by Giolito (Bregman), by McHugh (Davidson). WP_Soria.
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_2:28. A_41,654 (41,168).
