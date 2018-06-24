Astros 11, Royals 3

Kansas City Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi R.Hrrra rf 5 0 1 1 Sprnger cf-rf 4 0 0 0 A.Grdon lf 4 0 0 0 Bregman 3b-ss 4 1 0 1 Mstakas 3b 3 0 0 0 Altuve dh 4 2 1 2 Duda dh 3 2 1 1 Gattis ph-dh 1 1 1 1 H.Dzier 1b 4 0 1 0 Correa ss 2 1 0 0 A.Escbr ss 3 0 0 0 White 1b 1 0 0 0 Goins 2b 1 0 1 0 Gurriel 1b-3b 5 2 3 4 A.Almnt cf 1 1 1 1 Reddick rf-lf 3 1 2 0 Butera c 4 0 0 0 M.Gnzal 2b 4 0 0 0 Mondesi 2b-ss 4 0 0 0 Mrsnick pr-cf 0 1 0 0 Stassi c 3 1 1 1 T.Kemp lf-2b 2 1 1 1 Totals 32 3 5 3 Totals 33 11 9 10

Kansas City 000 100 110— 3 Houston 080 100 11x—11

E_Bregman (11), A.Gordon (2), Moustakas (7), Butera (2). DP_Kansas City 1. LOB_Kansas City 8, Houston 6. 2B_Gurriel 2 (19), Stassi (10). 3B_A.Almonte (2). HR_Duda (5), Gattis (15), Gurriel (4). SB_A.Gordon (4), Moustakas (3). SF_A.Almonte (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Kansas City Hammel L,2-9 4 6 9 7 5 3 Fillmyer 4 3 2 2 2 1 Houston Cole W,9-1 5 2 1 1 3 8 McHugh 2 1 1 0 1 2 Sipp 1 2 1 1 0 1 Giles 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Sipp (Duda).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:04. A_41,823 (41,168).