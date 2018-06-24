https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Astros-11-Royals-3-13022085.php
Astros 11, Royals 3
Published 5:30 pm, Sunday, June 24, 2018
|Kansas City
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|R.Hrrra rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Sprnger cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|A.Grdon lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bregman 3b-ss
|4
|1
|0
|1
|Mstakas 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Altuve dh
|4
|2
|1
|2
|Duda dh
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Gattis ph-dh
|1
|1
|1
|1
|H.Dzier 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Correa ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|A.Escbr ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|White 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Goins 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Gurriel 1b-3b
|5
|2
|3
|4
|A.Almnt cf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Reddick rf-lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Butera c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|M.Gnzal 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mondesi 2b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mrsnick pr-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Stassi c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|T.Kemp lf-2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|3
|Totals
|33
|11
|9
|10
|Kansas City
|000
|100
|110—
|3
|Houston
|080
|100
|11x—11
E_Bregman (11), A.Gordon (2), Moustakas (7), Butera (2). DP_Kansas City 1. LOB_Kansas City 8, Houston 6. 2B_Gurriel 2 (19), Stassi (10). 3B_A.Almonte (2). HR_Duda (5), Gattis (15), Gurriel (4). SB_A.Gordon (4), Moustakas (3). SF_A.Almonte (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Kansas City
|Hammel L,2-9
|4
|6
|9
|7
|5
|3
|Fillmyer
|4
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Houston
|Cole W,9-1
|5
|2
|1
|1
|3
|8
|McHugh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Sipp
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Giles
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by Sipp (Duda).
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Bill Welke.
T_3:04. A_41,823 (41,168).
