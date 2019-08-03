https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Astros-10-Mariners-2-14277733.php
Astros 10, Mariners 2
|Seattle
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|M.Smith rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sprnger rf
|5
|1
|4
|0
|J.Crwfr ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Au.Nola 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Brntley lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Do.Sntn dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Vglbach 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Alvarez dh
|3
|2
|2
|1
|T.Bckhm lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Correa ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|K.Sager 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|A.Diaz 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|T.Mrphy c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mldnado c
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Broxton cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mrsnick cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Totals
|30
|2
|3
|2
|Totals
|35
|10
|12
|10
|Seattle
|000
|002
|000—
|2
|Houston
|030
|330
|01x—10
E_K.Seager (8). DP_Seattle 1. LOB_Seattle 9, Houston 5. 3B_Springer (3). HR_Vogelbach (26), Altuve (17), Alvarez (13), Correa (14), A.Diaz (7), Maldonado (7), Marisnick (9).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Seattle
|Kikuchi L,4-8
|4
|9
|6
|6
|0
|1
|McClain
|1
|2
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Gearrin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Grotz
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Houston
|Miley W,10-4
|6
|3
|2
|2
|5
|6
|McHugh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Joe.Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Gearrin, Grotz.
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_2:57. A_41,444 (41,168).
View Comments