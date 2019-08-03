Astros 10, Mariners 2

Seattle Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi M.Smith rf 4 0 0 0 Sprnger rf 5 1 4 0 J.Crwfr ss 3 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 4 1 1 3 Au.Nola 2b 3 0 0 0 Brntley lf 5 0 0 0 Do.Sntn dh 2 1 0 0 Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0 Vglbach 1b 4 1 1 2 Alvarez dh 3 2 2 1 T.Bckhm lf 4 0 0 0 Correa ss 3 1 1 2 K.Sager 3b 2 0 1 0 A.Diaz 1b 4 2 2 1 T.Mrphy c 4 0 1 0 Mldnado c 3 2 1 1 Broxton cf 4 0 0 0 Mrsnick cf 4 1 1 2 Totals 30 2 3 2 Totals 35 10 12 10

Seattle 000 002 000— 2 Houston 030 330 01x—10

E_K.Seager (8). DP_Seattle 1. LOB_Seattle 9, Houston 5. 3B_Springer (3). HR_Vogelbach (26), Altuve (17), Alvarez (13), Correa (14), A.Diaz (7), Maldonado (7), Marisnick (9).

IP H R ER BB SO Seattle Kikuchi L,4-8 4 9 6 6 0 1 McClain 1 2 3 3 1 2 Gearrin 1 0 0 0 1 1 Grotz 2 1 1 1 2 0 Houston Miley W,10-4 6 3 2 2 5 6 McHugh 2 0 0 0 3 3 Joe.Smith 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Gearrin, Grotz.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:57. A_41,444 (41,168).