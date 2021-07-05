Djokovic wins at Wimbledon for 50th major quarterfinal berth July 5, 2021 Updated: July 5, 2021 10:54 a.m.
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Two-time defending champion Novak Djokovic held every service game Monday and reached his 50th Grand Slam quarterfinal by beating No. 17-seeded Cristian Garín at Wimbledon, 6-2, 6-4, 6-2.
Djokovic earned his 12th quarterfinal berth at Wimbledon, which ties him with Arthur Gore for third place on the men’s all-time list, behind Roger Federer’s 18 and Jimmy Connors’ 14.