Aryna Sabalenka wins Connecticut Open over Suarez Navarro

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, beat Carla Suarez Navarro, of Spain 6-1, 6-4 on Saturday to win the Connecticut Open, the final WTA tuneup before next week's U.S. Open.

The 20-year-old won the first five games of the match and lost just one service game on the way to winning her first WTA premier title.

Suarez Navarro, whose second-round opponent withdrew because of illness and had opponents in the quarterfinals and semifinals retire with injuries, completed just her second full match of the tournament.

Sabalenka, whose ranking goes from 25th to 20th in the world with the win, becomes the second straight player to earn her first premiere title in New Haven, following Daria Gavrilova, who won here last year.

Simona Halep, the currently No. 1 player in the world, also broke through in New Haven in 2013 and Caroline Wozniacki won her first premiere title here in 2008.