Art Collector pulls away to win Blue Grass at Keeneland

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Art Collector took a big step toward the Kentucky Derby, pulling away from the filly Swiss Skydiver in the stretch in the Blue Grass at Keeneland for his first graded stakes victory.

The Kentucky-bred son of Bernardini and Distorted Legacy by Distorted Humor started the $600,000, Grade 2 event from the No. 3 post and battled Shivaree and Swiss Skydiver to the far turn. Rushie joined the chase at the final turn, but before Art Collector and Swiss Skydiver separated themselves from the 13-horse field. The two ran side by side before Art Collector took control at the 1/8th pole in the 3½-lengths win.

Art Collector improved to 3-0 this year and has four wins and a second in eight starts. The colt also collected 100 points toward the 146th Derby on Sept. 5 at Churchill Downs.

Ridden by Brian Hernandez Jr., Art Collector covered 1 1/8 mile in 1:48.11 and paid $6.60, $4 and $3.20.

Swiss Skydiver returned $4.20 and $3.40 and earned 40 points, and Rushie paid $4 and received 20 points.