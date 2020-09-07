Arizona set to return to sports after false positives

Recommended Video:

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The University of Arizona could return to athletic activities next week after retests of COVID-19 for 13 student-athletes have shown 11 false positives.

There also were four false positives among 12 non-athletes tested at the campus health center in retests reported Sunday.

The lab conducting the tests attributed the incorrect results to an instrumentation error and will perform a full audit of the testing process.

Arizona suspended all women’s soccer activities for two weeks after seven players tested positive for the coronavirus last week. All athletic activities also were suspended until Tuesday after 13 student-athletes tested positive and six more had six inconclusive positives.

The school plans to retest student-athletes on Tuesday and all sports programs, including women’s soccer, will resume activities on Wednesday if the test results are reconfirmed.