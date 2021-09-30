Arizona State at No. 20 UCLA tops the Pac-12 this week

Here are some things to watch this week in the Pac-12 Conference:

GAME OF THE WEEK: Arizona State at No. 20 UCLA. Two of the favorites to win the Pac-12 South can get an early leg up on winning the division. The 3-1 teams meet after bouncing back from their first losses with conference-opening wins. The Sun Devils shook off a loss to BYU by rolling over Colorado last week, and the Bruins opened Pac-12 play with an 11-point win over Stanford after losing to Fresno State. This will be a battle of strengths. UCLA is sixth nationally against the run, allowing 64 yards per game, and Arizona State is 25th rushing with 211.5 yards per game. Should be one of the Pac-12's best early season games.