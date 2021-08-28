Arizona-Philadelphia Runs

Phillies first. Odubel Herrera doubles to deep right center field. Jean Segura singles to shallow center field. Odubel Herrera to third. Bryce Harper out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Daulton Varsho. Odubel Herrera scores. Didi Gregorius doubles to deep left field, tagged out at third, David Peralta to Nick Ahmed to Carson Kelly to Josh VanMeter. Jean Segura scores. Andrew McCutchen grounds out to shortstop, Nick Ahmed to Pavin Smith.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Phillies 2, Diamondbacks 0.

Phillies third. Kyle Gibson strikes out swinging. Odubel Herrera homers to right field. Jean Segura homers to center field. Bryce Harper strikes out swinging. Didi Gregorius doubles. Andrew McCutchen flies out to deep center field to Ketel Marte.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Phillies 4, Diamondbacks 0.

Phillies eighth. Jean Segura grounds out to shortstop, Nick Ahmed to Christian Walker. Bryce Harper doubles. Didi Gregorius doubles. Bryce Harper scores. Andrew McCutchen reaches on error. Didi Gregorius to third. Throwing error by Josh VanMeter. Brad Miller singles to shallow center field. Travis Jankowski to second. Didi Gregorius scores. Ronald Torreyes singles to left field. Brad Miller to second. Travis Jankowski to third. Rafael Marchan grounds out to shallow infield, Josh Rojas to Christian Walker. Ronald Torreyes to second. Brad Miller to third. Travis Jankowski scores. Freddy Galvis pinch-hitting for Hector Neris. Freddy Galvis grounds out to shortstop, Josh VanMeter to Christian Walker.

3 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Phillies 7, Diamondbacks 0.