Arizona-Houston Runs

Diamondbacks fourth. Pavin Smith singles to right center field. Christian Walker singles to shallow center field. Pavin Smith to third. Kole Calhoun walks. Christian Walker to second. Eduardo Escobar grounds out to shallow infield. Kole Calhoun out at second. Christian Walker to third. Pavin Smith scores. David Peralta flies out to left center field to Kyle Tucker.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 1, Astros 0.

Diamondbacks fifth. Nick Ahmed homers to center field. Daulton Varsho lines out to deep left center field to Myles Straw. Carson Kelly lines out to shallow infield to Jose Urquidy. Josh Rojas grounds out to shortstop, Alex Bregman to Yuli Gurriel.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Diamondbacks 2, Astros 0.

Astros sixth. George Springer homers to deep center field. Jose Altuve grounds out to shallow center field, Josh VanMeter to Christian Walker. Alex Bregman walks. Michael Brantley flies out to shallow center field to Pavin Smith. Yuli Gurriel singles to right center field. Alex Bregman to second. Kyle Tucker walks. Yuli Gurriel to second. Alex Bregman to third. Carlos Correa strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Diamondbacks 2, Astros 1.

Astros seventh. Myles Straw lines out to deep right center field to Daulton Varsho. Dustin Garneau flies out to deep right center field to Daulton Varsho. George Springer homers to right field. Jose Altuve grounds out to shortstop, Josh VanMeter to Christian Walker.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Diamondbacks 2, Astros 2.

Astros eighth. Alex Bregman hit by pitch. Michael Brantley walks. Alex Bregman to second. Yuli Gurriel lines out to second base to Josh VanMeter. Kyle Tucker walks. Michael Brantley to second. Alex Bregman to third. Carlos Correa out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Kole Calhoun. Kyle Tucker to second. Michael Brantley to third. Alex Bregman scores. Throwing error by Kole Calhoun. Myles Straw strikes out swinging.

1 run, 0 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Astros 3, Diamondbacks 2.