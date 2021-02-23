Skip to main content
Arizona 4, Anaheim 3

Anaheim 2 1 0 3
Arizona 0 3 1 4

First Period_1, Anaheim, Silfverberg 4, 3:09. 2, Anaheim, Jones 2 (Comtois, Fowler), 12:27 (pp). Penalties_Rakell, ANA (Interference), 3:39; Pitlick, ARI (Delay of Game), 10:33; Hjalmarsson, ARI (Tripping), 10:55; Arizona bench, served by Larsson (Roughing), 12:27; Arizona bench, served by Larsson (Roughing), 12:27; Getzlaf, ANA (Roughing), 12:27; Jones, ANA (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 12:27; Crouse, ARI (Roughing), 12:27; Hayden, ARI (Fighting), 18:01; Jones, ANA (Fighting), 18:01; Arizona bench, served by Kessel (Cross Checking), 19:47; Crouse, ARI (Fighting), 19:47; Grant, ANA (Fighting), 19:47.

Second Period_3, Anaheim, Fowler 2 (Comtois, Getzlaf), 1:53. 4, Arizona, Dvorak 8, 8:15 (ps). 5, Arizona, Brassard 3 (Garland, Kessel), 10:21. 6, Arizona, Chychrun 4 (Caggiula, Keller), 12:02. Penalties_Lundestrom, ANA (Elbowing), 3:58; Arizona bench, served by Garland (Too Many Men on the Ice), 7:43; Silfverberg, ANA (Interference on breakaway (Penalty Shot)), 8:15; Hakanpaa, ANA (High Sticking), 12:48.

Third Period_7, Arizona, Dvorak 9 (Keller, Chychrun), 3:52 (pp). Penalties_Terry, ANA (Hooking), 2:17.

Shots on Goal_Anaheim 16-6-6_28. Arizona 8-13-4_25.

Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 1 of 5; Arizona 1 of 4.

Goalies_Anaheim, Gibson 5-8-3 (25 shots-21 saves). Arizona, Kuemper 6-7-2 (28-25).

A_2,346 (17,125). T_2:47.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Brandon Schrader. Linesmen_Pierre Racicot, Andrew Smith.