Arizona 30, N.Y. Jets 10

Arizona 7 10 7 6 — 30 N.Y. Jets 0 3 7 0 — 10

First Quarter

Ari_Edmonds 29 run (Gonzalez kick), 7:33. Drive: 8 plays, 89 yards, 3:13. Key Plays: K.Murray 16 run; K.Murray 21 pass to Kirk. Arizona 7, N.Y. Jets 0.

Second Quarter

NYJ_FG Ficken 26, 7:01. Drive: 4 plays, 2 yards, 00:47. Key Play: Williamson 21 interception return to Arizona 10. Arizona 7, N.Y. Jets 3.

Ari_K.Murray 2 run (Gonzalez kick), 2:41. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 4:20. Key Plays: K.Murray 10 run; K.Murray 24 pass to Isabella on 3rd-and-15; K.Murray 24 pass to Kirk. Arizona 14, N.Y. Jets 3.

Ari_FG Gonzalez 47, :03. Drive: 6 plays, 52 yards, 00:50. Key Plays: K.Murray 30 pass to Edmonds; K.Murray 10 pass to Hopkins. Arizona 17, N.Y. Jets 3.

Third Quarter

NYJ_Crowder 11 pass from Flacco (Ficken kick), 5:51. Drive: 6 plays, 74 yards, 2:12. Key Plays: Flacco 52 pass to Crowder; Flacco 5 run on 3rd-and-4. Arizona 17, N.Y. Jets 10.

Ari_Drake 1 run (Gonzalez kick), :15. Drive: 10 plays, 70 yards, 5:36. Key Plays: Edmonds kick return to Arizona 30; K.Murray 31 pass to Daniels on 4th-and-1; Edmonds 7 run on 3rd-and-3. Arizona 24, N.Y. Jets 10.

Fourth Quarter

Ari_Hopkins 37 pass from K.Murray (pass failed), 8:35. Drive: 6 plays, 96 yards, 2:42. Key Plays: Davis 14 interception return to Arizona 11; K.Murray 45 pass to Hopkins; K.Murray 10 pass to Kirk on 3rd-and-8. Arizona 30, N.Y. Jets 10.

A_0.

Ari NYJ FIRST DOWNS 28 21 Rushing 9 9 Passing 17 8 Penalty 2 4 THIRD DOWN EFF 5-12 4-13 FOURTH DOWN EFF 1-1 0-2 TOTAL NET YARDS 496 285 Total Plays 68 64 Avg Gain 7.3 4.5 NET YARDS RUSHING 127 123 Rushes 30 28 Avg per rush 4.2 4.4 NET YARDS PASSING 369 162 Sacked-Yds lost 1-11 3-33 Gross-Yds passing 380 195 Completed-Att. 27-37 18-33 Had Intercepted 1 0 Yards-Pass Play 9.7 4.5 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 6-4-2 3-3-2 PUNTS-Avg. 4-41.8 6-46.5 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 39 73 Punt Returns 3-8 1-9 Kickoff Returns 1-31 4-43 Interceptions 0-0 1-21 PENALTIES-Yds 10-59 6-30 FUMBLES-Lost 1-0 0-0 TIME OF POSSESSION 32:15 27:45

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Arizona, Drake 18-60, Edmonds 3-36, K.Murray 9-31. N.Y. Jets, Bell 13-60, Gore 9-30, Flacco 4-20, Berrios 1-13, Wesco 1-0.

PASSING_Arizona, K.Murray 27-37-1-380. N.Y. Jets, Flacco 18-33-0-195.

RECEIVING_Arizona, Hopkins 6-131, Kirk 5-78, Edmonds 5-56, Fitzgerald 4-35, Daniels 2-37, Isabella 2-30, Sherfield 1-6, Johnson 1-5, Drake 1-2. N.Y. Jets, Crowder 8-116, Smith 3-23, Hogan 3-20, Herndon 2-24, Bell 1-7, Wesco 1-5.

PUNT RETURNS_Arizona, Kirk 3-8. N.Y. Jets, Berrios 1-9.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Arizona, Edmonds 1-31. N.Y. Jets, Perine 2-22, Berrios 1-13, Crowder 1-8.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Arizona, Baker 8-2-1, Campbell 8-1-0, Hicks 7-2-0, Murphy 4-0-0, Thompson 3-1-0, P.Peterson 3-0-0, Fitts 2-1-0, Gardeck 2-0-2, Phillips 2-0-0, Allen 1-0-0, Fotu 1-0-0, C.Jones 1-0-0, Kirkpatrick 1-0-0, Lawrence 1-0-0, Peters 1-0-0. N.Y. Jets, Desir 8-3-0, Williamson 6-2-0, Jackson 6-0-0, Hewitt 4-6-0, Maye 3-2-0, Jenkins 3-0-0, Poole 3-0-0, Phillips 2-0-0, Franklin-Myers 1-3-1, Williams 1-2-0, McDougald 1-1-0, Fatukasi 1-0-0, Davis 0-2-0, Anderson 0-1-0, Basham 0-1-0, Luvu 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Arizona, None. N.Y. Jets, Williamson 1-21.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

OFFICIALS_Referee Adrian Hill, Ump Paul King, HL Ed Camp, LJ Kevin Codey, FJ Jim Quirk, SJ Keith Washington, BJ Greg Steed, Replay Roddy Ames.