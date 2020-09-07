Argyle takes over No. 1 in Texas 4A DI football rankings
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com’s high school rankings after Week 2, distributed by The Associated Press.
CLASS 6A (preseason)
Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prev rank
1 Galena Park North Shore (0-0) Idle 1
2 Duncanville (0-0) Idle 2
3 Katy (0-0) Idle 3
4 Austin Westlake (0-0) Idle 4
5 Denton Guyer (0-0) Idle 5
6 Allen (0-0) Idle 6
7 Southlake Carroll (0-0) Idle 7
8 Alvin Shadow Creek (0-0) Idle 8
9 Lake Travis (0-0) Idle 9
10 Humble Atascocita (0-0) Idle 10
11 Arlington Martin (0-0) Idle 11
12 DeSoto (0-0) Idle 12
13 Spring Westfield (0-0) Idle 13
14 Converse Judson (0-0) Idle 14
15 Cypress-Fairbanks (0-0) Idle 15
16 Cedar Hill (0-0) Idle 16
17 Rockwall (0-0) Idle 17
18 Cibolo Steele (0-0) Idle 18
19 Katy Tompkins (0-0) Idle 19
20 Midland Lee (0-0) Idle 20
21 SA Northside Brandeis (0-0) Idle 21
22 Prosper (0-0) Idle 22
23 Euless Trinity (0-0) Idle 23
24 Arlington (0-0) Idle 24
25 Bridgeland (0-0) Idle 25
___
CLASS 5A DIVISION I (preseason)
Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prev rank
1 Denton Ryan (0-0) Idle 1
2 Frisco Lone Star (0-0) Idle 2
3 Longview (0-0) Idle 3
4 Dallas Highland Park (0-0) Idle 4
5 Lancaster (0-0) Idle 5
6 Manvel (0-0) Idle 6
7 Richmond Foster (0-0) Idle 7
8 Cedar Park (0-0) Idle 8
9 Red Oak (0-0) Idle 9
10 Amarillo Tascosa (0-0) Idle 10
___
CLASS 5A DIVISION II (preseason)
Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prev rank
1 Ennis (0-0) Idle 1
2 Aledo (0-0) Idle 2
3 Lubbock Cooper (0-0) Idle 3
4 Fort Bend Marshall (0-0) Idle 4
5 College Station A&M Consolidated (0-0) Idle 5
6 WF Rider (0-0) Idle 6
7 Mansfield Timberview (0-0) Idle 7
8 Frisco (0-0) Idle 8
9 Mount Belvieu Barbers Hill (0-0) Idle 9
10 Crosby (0-0) Idle 10
___
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prev rank
1 Argyle (1-0) W: Texarkana Pleasant Grove, 52-41 2
2 Waco La Vega (2-0) W: Waco Connally, 13-10 1
3 Lampasas (2-0) W: Stephenville, 41-0 3
4 Dumas (2-0) W: Lubbock Estacado, 38-13 4
5 CC Miller (1-0) Idle 5
6 El Campo (1-0) Idle 6
7 CC Calallen (1-1) W: Jourdanton, 56-35 7
8 Port Lavaca Calhoun (1-1) W: Stafford, 40-14 8
9 Midlothian Heritage (2-0) W: Lindale, 28-21 9
10 Boerne (2-0) W: Splendora, 37-9 NR
___
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prev rank
1 Carthage (1-0) Idle 1
2 Texarkana Pleasant Grove (1-1) L: Argyle, 52-41 2
3 West Orange-Stark (0-0) Idle 3
4 Wimberley (2-0) W: Cuero, 33-14 4
5 Gilmer (2-0) W: Henderson, 22-20 5
6 Jasper (1-0) W: Silsbee, 20-14 NR
7 Waco Connally (1-1) L: Waco La Vega, 13-10 7
8 Iowa Park (1-0) W: Canadian, 28-21 NR
9 Bellville (2-0) W: Cameron Yoe, 54-41 NR
10 China Spring (2-0) W: Lorena, 42-13 NR
___
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prev rank
1 Brock (2-0) W: Nevada Community, 67-7 1
2 Grandview (2-0) W: Salado, 21-7 2
3 Pottsboro (2-0) W: Gunter, 34-21 3
4 Wall (2-0) W: Cisco, 35-14 4
5 Malakoff (1-1) W: Van, 43-13 5
6 Rockdale (2-0) W: Taylor, 55-21 6
7 Gladewater (1-1) W: Longview Spring Hill, 66-21 7
8 Hallettsville (1-1) W: Vanderbilt Industrial, 44-0 10
9 Shallowater (2-0) W: Seminole, 34-14 NR
10 Yoakum (2-0) W: Smithville, 21-7 NR
___
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prev rank
1 Canadian (1-1) L: Iowa Park, 28-21 2
2 Gunter (1-1) L: Pottsboro, 34-21 1
3 Omaha Pewitt (1-0) W: Atlanta, 40-21 4
4 Newton (0-0) Idle 5
5 East Bernard (2-0) W: Hitchcock, 29-12 6
6 Daingerfield (1-1) L: Tatum, 17-8 3
7 Lexington (2-0) W: Thrall, 35-6 8
8 Poth (2-0) W: Falls City, 58-0 NR
9 Franklin (0-1) Idle 9
10 Abernathy (1-1) W: Slaton, 21-13 10
___
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prev rank
1 Shiner (2-0) W: Blanco, 69-20 1
2 Refugio (2-0) W: George West, 41-12 2
3 Post (2-0) W: Forsan, 39-7 3
4 Cisco (1-1) L: Wall, 35-14 4
5 San Augustine (0-0) Idle 5
6 San Saba (2-0) W: Rogers, 24-21 7
7 Groveton (2-0) W: Trinity, 21-20 8
8 Lindsay (2-0) W: Muenster, 34-14 NR
9 Flatonia (2-0) W: Stockdale, 25-6 NR
10 Thorndale (2-0) W: Snook, 6-0 10
___
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prev rank
1 Mart (2-0) W: McGregor, 43-33 1
2 Hamlin (2-0) W: Hawley, 35-6 2
3 Wellington (1-0) W: New Deal, 22-14 3
4 Windthorst (2-0) W: De Leon, 55-7 4
5 Wink (2-0) W: Ozona, 35-19 5
6 Albany (2-0) W: Dublin, 64-27 6
7 Stratford (1-1) W: Stinnett West Texas, 38-16 NR
8 Clarendon (2-0) W: Ralls, 18-14 NR
9 Cross Plains (2-0) W: Goldthwaite, 28-14 NR
10 Bremond (1-1) W: Axtell, 58-20 NR
___
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prev rank
1 Rankin (2-0) W: White Deer, 73-34 1
2 Jonesboro (2-0) W: Perrin-Whitt, 65-20 2
3 Sterling City (2-0) W: May, 44-40 4
4 Westbrook (2-0) W: Gail Borden County, 44-30 NR
5 Gilmer Union Hill (1-0) Idle 5
6 Gail Borden County (1-1) L: Westbrook, 44-30 3
7 May (1-1) L: Sterling City, 44-40 7
8 White Deer (1-1) L: Rankin, 73-34 6
9 Leakey (2-0) W: Eden, 64-14 8
10 Happy (2-0) W: Nazareth, 58-44 9
___
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prev rank
1 Balmorhea (1-1) W: Fort Davis, 62-14 1
2 Richland Springs (1-0) W: Austin Royals, 55-8 3
3 Calvert (1-1) W: Waco Parkview, 46-0 2
4 Jayton (2-0) W: Aspermont, 54-6 4
5 Strawn (1-1) W: Brookesmith, 64-37 5
6 Matador Motley County (1-1) W: Knox City, 68-67 8
7 Blackwell (1-1) W: Meadow, 62-14 6
8 Klondike (2-0) W: Midland Texas Leadership, 52-0 7
9 Groom (1-1) W: Paducah, 62-16 NR
10 Grandfalls-Royalty (2-0) W: Odessa Permian Basin Athletics CO-OP, 54-6 9
___
PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN
Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prev rank
1 Dallas Parish Episcopal (0-0) Idle 1
2 Plano John Paul II (0-0) Idle 2
3 Trinity Christian Cedar Hill (2-1) W: SA Cornerstone, 40-28 NR
4 FW Nolan (0-0) Idle 3
5 Austin Regents (0-0) Idle 4
___
PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 6-MAN
Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prev rank
1 Fredericksburg Heritage (0-0) Idle 1
2 New Braunfels Christian (0-0) Idle 2
3 Bastrop Tribe Consolidated (1-0) Idle 3
4 Austin Veritas (0-0) Idle 4
5 Dallas Lakehill (0-0) Idle 5